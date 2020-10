The government is hoping to avoid another nationwide lockdown to protect the economy. But with many people ignoring hygiene guidelines, workers fear a return to tougher measures will push up unemployment.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has passed 7 million. Only the United States has previously recorded so many infections, and they are still rising rapidly in India. Officials have registered almost 75,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. Experts say the real figure may be much higher.