The chaotic, 95-minute, televised clash touched on on issues including the coronavirus, race relations and the economy. But the discussion descend into a series of interruptions and personal mud-slinging. The first presidential debate capped an unedifying spectacle in which Trump papered over his policy blindspots, and Biden his age. In this era of polarization the debate managed to yield a consensus: there were no winners.
Why the US presidential debate saw no winner
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden have faced off in what's being being called the worst presidential debate ever.
