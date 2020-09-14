Navigation
What's behind Latin America's severe coronavirus death toll?

What's behind Latin America's severe coronavirus death toll?
September 14, 2020
Parts of Latin America are finding a new normal amid the pandemic but tragedy remains a reality for many across the region. Brazil has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases in the region. Officials there say the virus is under control even closing temporary hospitals. But more than 130,000 have died from the disease so far in Brazil. Peru, Chile, Ecuador and Mexico also belong to the countries hit hardest by COVID-19. Why has Latin America been such a hot-bed for the coronavirus?
