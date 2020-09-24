The U.S. presidential race is preoccupied Thursday with a stunning question: might President Trump refuse to abide by the results of an election he loses? So far, Trump has declined to confirm he would accept defeat, prompting widespread criticism and disbelief. But Republican lawmakers are insisting that if Trump,
Trump prompts controversy with refusal to accept a potential election defeat
Trump prompts controversy with refusal to accept a potential election defeat
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!