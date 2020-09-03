Facebook and Twitter recently removed a number of Russian accounts linked to the Internet Research Agency, a "troll farm" that was actively trying to sow political disinformation about Joe Biden and the U.S. election. Nina Jankowicz, disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center and author of "How to Lose the Information War," joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss what this means for the upcoming presidential election.
Facebook and Twitter remove accounts linked to Russian troll factory
Facebook and Twitter remove accounts linked to Russian troll factory
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!