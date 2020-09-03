Navigation
Facebook and Twitter remove accounts linked to Russian troll factory
September 03, 2020
Facebook and Twitter recently removed a number of Russian accounts linked to the Internet Research Agency, a "troll farm" that was actively trying to sow political disinformation about Joe Biden and the U.S. election. Nina Jankowicz, disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center and author of "How to Lose the Information War," joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss what this means for the upcoming presidential election.
Tags russia tech United States
