European Uninon- China relations under close scrutiny

September 14, 2020
European Union leaders will sit down for a video conference with Chinese leaders today, for talks on topics ranging from trade ties to climate concerns. But Beijing's increasingly undemocratic behaviour has shed doubt on plans for a major EU investment treaty with China. Meanwhile, Germany, who currently chairs the EU rotating presidency, has been left to reflect on its relations with Beijing.
