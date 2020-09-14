European Union leaders will sit down for a video conference with Chinese leaders today, for talks on topics ranging from trade ties to climate concerns. But Beijing's increasingly undemocratic behaviour has shed doubt on plans for a major EU investment treaty with China. Meanwhile, Germany, who currently chairs the EU rotating presidency, has been left to reflect on its relations with Beijing.
European Uninon- China relations under close scrutiny
