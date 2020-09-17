America first: US leads in coronavirus infections and deaths

In regards to the coronavirus pandemic worldwide it is 'America First' in total cases and deaths. Experts point to the US' lack of pandemic preparatio and the political division over prevention measures.The pandemic is also magnifiying existing social problems and inequalities in the US. Statistics show that black Americans are more likely to die from the virus than whites. With case numbers gradually falling once again can the US ward off another spike of COVID-19 infections and deaths that fall disproportionately on its most vulnerable?