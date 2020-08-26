President Trump sends National Guard to Kenosha after third night of violence

President Trump has sent the National Guard and more law enforcers to Kenosha in the US state of Wisconsin after a third night of violence following the police shooting of a black man. Two people were shot dead when protesters clashed with armed men who were guarding a car dealership. A teenager has been charged with murder. People have defied curfews in the city to protest after Jacob Blake was shot, seven times in the back, by police on Sunday. He sustained life changing injuries. Our North America correspondent Aleem Maqbool reports from Kenosha.