How COVID anxiety and personal distress lead to an increase in depression cases

The pandemic has turned many peoples life upside down. In many cases the fear of getting infected and losing one's job have led to depression. There's a rise in alcohol and drug abuse, domestic violence, panic attacks and suicide. Some anti-anxiety medication is out of stock in Portugal.Anti-depressants are up by as much as 11 percent. Some doctors believe lockdowns and self-isolation are more damaging to society than the virus itself. Depression is still a taboo is some countries, for example in Nigeria. it's estimated one in four people struggle with mental illness in Africa's most populous nation.