Bolivia is at the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic with the country's health care system overwhelmed by the spread of the disease. Most of the more than 80,000 infections are in the capital La Paz, where hospitals, laboratories and funeral homes are on the brink of collapse. In just five days, the police collected more than 140 bodies from the streets.
Bolivia overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic
