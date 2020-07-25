Protesters in the city of Khabarovsk in the far east of Russia have taken to the streets for the third weekend in a row. Tens of thousands of people are calling for President Vladimir Putin to step down and demanding the release of the regional governor, Sergei Furgal.
He was arrested earlier this month, accused of ordering the murders of two businessmen 15 years ago. His supporters say the arrest is politically motivated. Putin replaced Furgal with Mikhail Degtyarev, who was from Furgal's party, but it wasn't enough to assuage the protesters.
Anti-Putin protests swell in Russia's east over governor's arrest
