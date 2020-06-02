Woman Punching Baltimore Cop Twice Before Another Knocks Her Out
Several Baltimore Police Officers were in the intersection of Baltimore and Gay Streets at 10:29 p.m. on May 29, 2020, limiting eastbound traffic, when a vehicle pulled up to the intersection and began to head northbound through the intersection.
Demonstrators took to New York City streets on Friday for a second day in protest of the death of George Floyd, the black Minnesota man killed in police custody, and invoked the names of other black people who died at police hands.
