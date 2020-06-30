 Skip to main content

Wisconsin family helps bear with cheese tub on head

Tricia Hurt, her husband Brian and their son Brady helped rescue a young bear with a cheese ball tub stuck on its head. They spotted the bear swimming in Marsh Miller Lake Saturday and freed it from the slippery plastic.

