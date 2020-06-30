Wisconsin family helps bear with cheese tub on head
Tricia Hurt, her husband Brian and their son Brady helped rescue a young bear with a cheese ball tub stuck on its head. They spotted the bear swimming in Marsh Miller Lake Saturday and freed it from the slippery plastic.
President Trump said he was very happy about a U.S. appeals court decision that directed a federal judge to drop a criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI.
Milton Glaser, the groundbreaking graphic designer who adorned Bob Dylan’s silhouette with psychedelic hair and summed up the feelings for his native New York with “I (HEART) NY,” died Friday, his 91st birthday.
