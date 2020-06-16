U.S. retail sales increased by the most on record in May after two straight months of sharp declines as businesses reopened, offering more evidence that the recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic was over or drawing to an end.
Johnson & Johnson today announced that through its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (Janssen) it has accelerated the initiation of the Phase 1/2a first-in-human clinical trial of its investigational SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Ad26.COV2-S, recombinant. Initially scheduled to begin in September, the trial is now expected to commence in the second half of July.
Chinese authorities have locked down parts of Beijing after discovering a cluster of new coronavirus infections. The cases are linked to a wholesale food market that's a major food supplier for city. Officials raised the alarm after 45 people out of 517 tested positive for the virus. They are the first locally transmitted infections in more than 50 days. Plans to open schools on Monday have now been put on hold.
A global pandemic means the sex workers of the world are facing difficulties. Potential epidemiological superspreaders, that's what some German politicians called sex workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!