A global pandemic means the sex workers of the world are facing difficulties. Potential epidemiological superspreaders, that's what some German politicians called sex workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
A label that's caused some pushback. But protecting both their health and income is a hard balance to strike. Like few other professions, their health and livelihood are on the line and the varying degrees of legality in within which they operate provide another layer of vulnerability.
Many in the sex work community are struggling to survive. Now brothels and other establishments are re-opening in a lot of countries, we look at how the pandemic has been impacting a business that is the very opposite of social distancing.
