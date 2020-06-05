Funeral Homes in Mexico Reveal Coronavirus’ Hidden Death Toll
Mexico is reopening, but those handling the dead say the Coronavirus epidemic there is far from over. Crematoriums and funeral homes are overwhelmed, and mortality data shows the death toll is far higher than official numbers.
