Chinese authorities have locked down parts of Beijing after discovering a cluster of new coronavirus infections. The cases are linked to a wholesale food market that's a major food supplier for city. Officials raised the alarm after 45 people out of 517 tested positive for the virus. They are the first locally transmitted infections in more than 50 days. Plans to open schools on Monday have now been put on hold.
If George Floyd hadn't resisted arrest maybe he would be alive.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!