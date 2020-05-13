Venezuelans struggling with fuel shortage

Venezuela, a country already in crisis, is preparing for the looming coronavirus pandemic. The price of food has increased by 80% since lockdown and fuel is being rationed.
It's unheard of in a country that sits on the world's largest oil reserves. The United Nations calls it one of the most vulnerable countries in the world – with high malnutrition, 1 in 5 hospitals have no water, and over 70% of doctors have emigrated.
