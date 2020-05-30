Trump spoke with Floyd family, calls for peaceful protests
President Donald Trump said he had spoken with the family of George Floyd and called for peaceful protests saying ‘we can't allow’ the demonstrations ‘to descend further into lawless anarchy and chaos.’
President Trump is crafting an executive order on social media that could seek to curb legal protections for the industry, a broadside that comes amid his escalating fight this week with Twitter over the company's decision to fact-check his claims for the first time.
