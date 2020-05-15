 Skip to main content

Trump: America is back with or without a vaccine

President Donald Trump unveiled an aggressive U.S. plan to find a vaccine for COVID-19, aiming for global cooperation, while at the same time maintaining the U.S. will use all its might to be the first to find one.

