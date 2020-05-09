 Skip to main content

Coronavirus Latin America: Prisoners and priests feed the poor

Of all countries in Latin America, Brazil is being hardest-hit by the coronavirus. As the country struggles to deal with the impact of the outbreak, an NGO called Eu Sou Eu, created by a group of former prisoners, has stepped up to distribute aid to the most vulnerable in Rio de Janeiro: those living in the favelas. Meanwhile, religious, social and private groups across Argentina have come together to try to help the country's most vulnerable during the pandemic.

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

China intentionally hid or destroyed evidence of the coronavirus pandemic: ‘Five Eyes’

A research dossier compiled by ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence alliance reports China intentionally hid or destroyed evidence of the coronavirus pandemic; reaction and analysis from former Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz.
Post a Comment
Read more

Trump says up to 100,000 Americans may die from coronavirus

President Donald Trump once again raised his forecast for how many Americans may die from COVID-19 as the toll continues to climb.
Post a Comment
Read more

NASA Builds on Investments in US Small Business’ Beneficial Technologies

NASA’s Artemis program is part of the agency’s broader Moon to Mars exploration approach to explore more of the Moon and prepare for the next giant leap – human exploration of Mars.
Credits: NASA.
Post a Comment
Read more

Tesla stock rise could give Musk a $700 million payday

Elon Musk could get a $700 million payout after the carmaker's stock price rose 8% and hit the target goals necessary for him to receive the options specified in a 2018 pay deal.
Post a Comment
Read more

Internal Chinese report warns Beijing faces global backlash over coronavirus

An internal Chinese report warns that Beijing faces a rising wave of hostility in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that could tip relations with the United States into confrontation, people familiar with the paper told Reuters.
Post a Comment
Read more