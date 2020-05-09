Coronavirus Latin America: Prisoners and priests feed the poor

Of all countries in Latin America, Brazil is being hardest-hit by the coronavirus. As the country struggles to deal with the impact of the outbreak, an NGO called Eu Sou Eu, created by a group of former prisoners, has stepped up to distribute aid to the most vulnerable in Rio de Janeiro: those living in the favelas. Meanwhile, religious, social and private groups across Argentina have come together to try to help the country's most vulnerable during the pandemic.
A research dossier compiled by ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence alliance reports China intentionally hid or destroyed evidence of the coronavirus pandemic; reaction and analysis from former Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz.
