Trials are going ahead to see if dogs could provide a non-invasive way of detecting the coronavirus. Six dogs - labradors and cocker spaniels - will be given samples of the odour of COVID-19 patients from London hospitals, and taught to distinguish their smell from that of people who are not infected. The British government has allocated £500,000 in funding for the trials, which will be part of research into possible ways to detect the virus early.
Yesterday, the Department of State notified Congress that Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Cuba were certified under Section 40A(a) of the Arms Export Control Act as “not cooperating fully” with U.S. counterterrorism efforts in 2019.
