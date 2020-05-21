China plans national security laws for Hong Kong

China's annual parliamentary meeting has been officially opened in Beijing and it's expected that national security legislation for Hong Kong will be discussed during the seven-day session according to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.
Reports say that the National People’s Congress (NPC) is to discuss drafting a decision on “Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for Hong Kong to Safeguard National Security” at a plenary session on Friday.
