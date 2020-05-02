Americans begin to surface as states ease lockdowns
Americans in about half of U.S. states, led by Texas and Georgia, began emerging from home confinement while California and New York held fast to business closures and other restrictions imposed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
A volatile day on Wall Street ends with major indexes losing ground.
The Nasdaq was hit the hardest, weighed down by technology stocks, including Facebook and Amazon. While the Dow and S&P 500 also finished only slightly lower, after riding out sharp swings during the session.
Spain, which has had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, is allowing children to leave their homes, if they're with an adult, for the first time in six weeks. There have been more than 23,000 confirmed deaths in the country.
The U.S. Air Force's elite flying squad, the Thunderbirds, and the Navy's Blue Angels, flew over New York and New Jersey to thank first responders, military personnel and essential workers who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Experts are divided as to how much of a risk coronavirus poses to kids. Or whether they are even able to spread the virus. It's also unclear why children either have no symptoms or very mild ones. So far, studies have come to varying conclusions. Are kids safe from the virus? Or are they at risk?
