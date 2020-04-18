How Henry VIII Spent His Final Hours Before Death

England's King Henry VIII had six wives. People who know that bit of history trivia think they know Henry. Usually he's pictured all puffy and jowly, but what people forget is that he didn't start out that way. Given the rate of infant mortality in the 16th century, it's a wonder anybody, royal or not, survived to adulthood.
NASA has selected five teams led by university faculty and students to examine a range of technical areas in support of the agency’s aeronautics research goals.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!