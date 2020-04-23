 Skip to main content

Germany approves trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Germany has given the green light for human trials of potential coronavirus vaccines developed by German biotech company BioNTech, which is racing teams in Germany, the U.S. and China to develop an agent that will stop the pandemic.

