 Skip to main content

Prince Charles tests positive but 'remains in good health'

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has confirmed. Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health", a spokesman said. The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

Netflix incluyó producciones colombianas en su catálogo

Desde este mes los suscriptores de Netflix en Colombia cuentan con un catálogo ampliado de series y películas para disfrutar en familia que, además de miles de producciones extranjeras, incluye clásicos nacionales.
Post a Comment
Read more

Netflix confirms global premiere of Time To Hunt on April 10

Netflix has confirmed its exclusive release of a Korean film Time to Hunt, written and directed by Yoon Sung-hyun.
Post a Comment
Read more

U.S. has ever experienced a crisis like this one

The coronavirus pandemic is causing immense economic damage. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits has surged as businesses nationwide close down and are forced to lay off workers. Has the country ever experienced anything like this? Paul Solman talks to Harvard University economist Ken Rogoff, whose book “This Time is Different” examines the history of financial crises.
Post a Comment
Read more