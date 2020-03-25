Prince Charles tests positive but 'remains in good health'
The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has confirmed.
Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health", a spokesman said.
The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has also been tested but does not have the virus.
