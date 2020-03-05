Many African countries still without testing equipment for Coronavirus

So far, Africa has been spared a major outbreak of the coronavirus. There have been just twelve confirmed cases in Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria and Senegal. But is it because the disease hasn't spread or because it hasn't been detected? The World Health Organization has warned that countries with poor healthcare systems may not be able to cope with an outbreak, with many in Africa being of particular concern.
Two residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, discuss their frustration and the death of whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang.
