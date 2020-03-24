Italy's death toll falls for the second consecutive day

Official Coronavirus figures from Italy offer a glimmer of hope that lockdown measures introduced two weeks ago have slowed the spread of the virus.
The registered Covid-19 death toll has dropped for a second consecutive day, as has the number of new confirmed infections. The crisis has pushed northern Italy's health system to breaking point - with critical care units filled to capacity. Unions in the worst-affected region,
Lombardy, are demanding even tougher shutdown measures to protect the health of workers. Many factories are still operating in the region - though the government says they are essential for the economy.
