Croatian capital hit by 'most powerful earthquake in 140 years'

A large earthquake struck north of the Croatian capital Zagreb on Sunday (March 22), causing some buildings to collapse and leaving at least one teenager in a critical condition. A powerful earthquake struck north of the Croatian capital Zagreb on Sunday (March 22) - causing some buildings to collapse and leaving at least one teenager critically injured.

