Coronavirus forces Italy to put millions under quarantine

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree putting about one-quarter of its population under quarantine in a bid to stop a rapidly expanding outbreak of the coronavirus.
The lockdown affects the region of Lombardy and other northern provinces, and includes Venice and Italy's financial capital Milan. Italy is the country with the most coronavirus infections in Europe. The lockdown is the most drastic measure yet taken in a European country to try to contain the virus.


