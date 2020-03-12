Boris Johnson calls COVID-19 "worst public health concern for a generation"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up the UK's response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday after an emergency meeting, moving to a "delay phase" which includes the option of more strict measures designed to slow down the spread of the virus.During Johnson's statement on Thursday, he called the COVID-19 pandemic the "worst public health concern for a generation" and says that "many more families will lose a loved one before their time."This comes as the government's chief scientific advisor said that Britain likely has between 5,000 and 10,000 people infected with coronavirus.