Boris Johnson calls COVID-19 "worst public health concern for a generation"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up the UK's response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday after an emergency meeting, moving to a "delay phase" which includes the option of more strict measures designed to slow down the spread of the virus.
During Johnson's statement on Thursday, he called the COVID-19 pandemic the "worst public health concern for a generation" and says that "many more families will lose a loved one before their time."
This comes as the government's chief scientific advisor said that Britain likely has between 5,000 and 10,000 people infected with coronavirus.
During Johnson's statement on Thursday, he called the COVID-19 pandemic the "worst public health concern for a generation" and says that "many more families will lose a loved one before their time."
This comes as the government's chief scientific advisor said that Britain likely has between 5,000 and 10,000 people infected with coronavirus.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!