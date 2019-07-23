Estos son los nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2019

MTV dio a conocer las nominaciones a los MTV Video Music Awards 2019 (#VMAs), que incluyen docenas de artistas cuyo alcance e influencia han elevado la industria de la música y la conversación cultural global. Taylor Swift y Ariana Grande lideran las nominaciones con 10 cada una en las categorías "Video del año", "Canción del año" y "Mejor Pop".El show presenta por segundo año consecutivo la categoría “Mejor Video Latino”, donde compiten estrellas de la música en español como los colombianos J Balvin, Maluma, y Karol G, entre otros.Por primera vez en una gran entrega de premios, MTV ha dado a conocer las nominaciones a través del "VMA chatbot", que permite a los aficionados echar un vistazo a los nominados mediante el envío de un DM (mensaje directo) a la cuenta de @VMAs en Facebook y Twitter.Los Video Music Awards (VMAs) que serán presentados por el comediante, actor y autor de best-sellers Sebastián Maniscalco, se transmitirán en vivo desde el Prudential Center en Newark, N.J. el lunes 26 de agosto a las 7:00pm en México/Colombia y a las 9:00pm en Argentina a través de la red global de canales de MTV en más de 180 países, llegando a más de 500 millones de hogares en todo el mundo."Ha sido un año increíble en la música y este grupo de nominados refleja perfectamente el increíble panorama de la música pop", dijo Bruce Gillmer, Director de Música y Talento Musical de Global Entertainment Group de Viacom (VIMN). Así mismo aseguró que "No podemos esperar a ver el resultado final una vez que los fans intervengan; será una noche asombrosa e inolvidable".LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS:VIDEO DEL AÑO21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic RecordsBillie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope RecordsAriana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic RecordsJonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic RecordsLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia RecordsTaylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic RecordsARTISTA DEL AÑOCardi B – Atlantic RecordsBillie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope RecordsAriana Grande – Republic RecordsHalsey – Astralwerks/Capitol RecordsJonas Brothers – Republic RecordsShawn Mendes– Island RecordsCANCIÓN DEL AÑODrake – “In My Feelings” – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic RecordsAriana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic RecordsJonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic RecordsLady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope RecordsLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia RecordsTaylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic RecordsMEJOR ARTISTA NUEVOAva Max – Atlantic RecordsBillie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope RecordsH.E.R. – MBK/RCA RecordsLil Nas X – Columbia RecordsLizzo – Atlantic RecordsROSALÍA – Columbia RecordsMEJOR COLABORACIÓNLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia RecordsLady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope RecordsShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island RecordsTaylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic RecordsEd Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care” – Atlantic RecordsBTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia RecordsARTISTA PUSH DEL AÑOBazzi – Atlantic RecordsCNCO – RCA RecordsBillie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope RecordsH.E.R. – MBK/RCA RecordsLauv – LAUV/AWALLizzo – Atlantic RecordsMEJOR POP5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier” – Interscope RecordsCardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me” – Atlantic RecordsBillie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope RecordsKhalid – “Talk” – Right Hand Music Group/RCA RecordsAriana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic RecordsJonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic RecordsTaylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic RecordsMEJOR HIP-HOP2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World” – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic RecordsCardi B – “Money” – Atlantic RecordsDJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” – We The Best/Epic RecordsLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia RecordsTravis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE” – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus JackMEJOR R&BAnderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone MusicChildish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer” – RCA RecordsH.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been” – MBK/RCA RecordsAlicia Keys – “Raise A Man” – RCA RecordsElla Mai – “Trip” – 10 Summers/Interscope RecordsNormani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA RecordsMEJOR K-POPBTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia RecordsBLACKPINK – “Kill This Love” – YG Entertainment/Interscope RecordsMonsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love” – Epic RecordsTOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog” – Republic RecordsNCT 127 – “Regular” – SM EntertainmentEXO – “Tempo” – SM EntertainmentMEJOR VIDEO LATINOAnuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto” – Universal Music LatinoBad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA” – OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Recordsbenny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough” – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope RecordsDaddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma” – Universal Music Latin EntertainmentMaluma – “Mala Mía” – Sony Music US LatinROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia RecordsMEJOR DANCEThe Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia RecordsClean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo” – Big Beat/Atlantic RecordsDJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki” – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/GeffenDavid Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name” – Big Beat/Atlantic RecordsMarshmello & Bastille – “Happier” – Capitol RecordsSilk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity” – Columbia RecordsMEJOR ROCKThe 1975 – “Love It If We Made It” – Dirty Hit/Interscope RecordsFall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick” – Island RecordsImagine Dragons – “Natural” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope RecordsLenny Kravitz – “Low” – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Grouptwenty one pilots – “My Blood” – Elektra Music GroupVIDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVOHalsey – “Nightmare” – Astralwerks/Capitol RecordsThe Killers – “Land of the Free” – IslandJamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train” – Interscope RecordsJohn Legend – “Preach” – Columbia RecordsLil Dicky – “Earth” – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMGTaylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic RecordsMEJOR DIRECCIÓNBillie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave MeyersFKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas HuangAriana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux DavisLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by CalmaticLSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano CernyTaylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor SwiftMEJORES EFECTOS VISUALESBillie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Efectos Visuales por Ryan Ross y Andres JaramilloFKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Efectos Visuales por Matt Chandler y Fabio Zaveti para AnalogAriana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Republic Records – Efectos Visuales por Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova y Rebecca Rice para MathematicDJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – We The Best/Epic Records – Efectos Visuales por Sergii MashevskyiLSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Efectos Visuales por Ethan ChancerTaylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Efectos Visuales por Loris Paillier y Lucas Salton para BUF VFXMEJOR EDICIÓNAnderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Edición por Elias TalbotLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Record – Edición por CalmaticBillie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Edición por Billie EilishAriana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records –Edición por Hannah Lux Davis y Taylor WalshSolange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Edición por Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs y Jonathon ProctorTaylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Edición por Jarrett FijalMEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTEBTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – Dirección de Arte por JinSil Park y BoNa Kim (MU:E)Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Dirección de Arte por John RichouxLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Dirección de Arte por Itaru Dela VegasShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Dirección de Arte por Tatiana Van SauterTaylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Dirección de Arte por Brittany PorterKanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Dirección de Arte por Tino SchaedlerMEJOR COREOGRAFÍAFKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Coreografía por Kelly YvonneROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Coreografía por Charm La’DonnaLSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Coreografía por Ryan HeffingtonShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Coreografía por Calvit Hodge y Sara BivSolange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Coreografía por Maya Taylor y Solange KnowlesBTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – Coreografía por Rie HataMEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍAAnderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Cinematografía por Elias TalbotBillie Eilish – “hostage” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematografía por Pau CastejonAriana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Cinematografía por Christopher ProbstShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Cinematografía por Scott CunninghamSolange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Cinematografía por Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant y Justin HamiltonTaylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Cinematografía por Starr Whitesides